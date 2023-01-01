5 Mongolian tugriks to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MNT to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.01 ils

1.00000 MNT = 0.00111 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046787.11291.435241.661030.9640518.86
1GBP1.15411.2079100.5291.656271.916851.1125221.7645
1USD0.95540.827883183.22621.37121.586920.9210518.0185
1INR0.01147940.009947390.012015410.01647560.01906760.01106680.2165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MNT0.00111 ILS
5 MNT0.00555 ILS
10 MNT0.01110 ILS
20 MNT0.02219 ILS
50 MNT0.05548 ILS
100 MNT0.11095 ILS
250 MNT0.27739 ILS
500 MNT0.55478 ILS
1000 MNT1.10955 ILS
2000 MNT2.21910 ILS
5000 MNT5.54775 ILS
10000 MNT11.09550 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ILS901.26200 MNT
5 ILS4506.31000 MNT
10 ILS9012.62000 MNT
20 ILS18025.24000 MNT
50 ILS45063.10000 MNT
100 ILS90126.20000 MNT
250 ILS225315.50000 MNT
500 ILS450631.00000 MNT
1000 ILS901262.00000 MNT
2000 ILS1802524.00000 MNT
5000 ILS4506310.00000 MNT
10000 ILS9012620.00000 MNT