1.00000 MMK = 0.05435 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:0 UTC
MMK to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFP Franc
1 MMK0.05435 XPF
5 MMK0.27173 XPF
10 MMK0.54345 XPF
20 MMK1.08690 XPF
50 MMK2.71726 XPF
100 MMK5.43452 XPF
250 MMK13.58630 XPF
500 MMK27.17260 XPF
1000 MMK54.34520 XPF
2000 MMK108.69040 XPF
5000 MMK271.72600 XPF
10000 MMK543.45200 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 XPF18.40090 MMK
5 XPF92.00450 MMK
10 XPF184.00900 MMK
20 XPF368.01800 MMK
50 XPF920.04500 MMK
100 XPF1840.09000 MMK
250 XPF4600.22500 MMK
500 XPF9200.45000 MMK
1000 XPF18400.90000 MMK
2000 XPF36801.80000 MMK
5000 XPF92004.50000 MMK
10000 XPF184009.00000 MMK