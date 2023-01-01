1 Myanmar kyat to CFP francs

Convert MMK to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0 xpf

1.00000 MMK = 0.05434 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57 UTC
MMK to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.047287.15721.435341.661560.964318.8313
1GBP1.153411.2078100.5241.655471.916381.1122321.7193
1USD0.95490.827952183.22881.370651.586670.920817.9825
1INR0.01147350.00994790.012015110.01646850.0190640.01106350.216061

How to convert Myanmar kyats to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFP Franc
1 MMK0.05434 XPF
5 MMK0.27170 XPF
10 MMK0.54341 XPF
20 MMK1.08681 XPF
50 MMK2.71703 XPF
100 MMK5.43405 XPF
250 MMK13.58512 XPF
500 MMK27.17025 XPF
1000 MMK54.34050 XPF
2000 MMK108.68100 XPF
5000 MMK271.70250 XPF
10000 MMK543.40500 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 XPF18.40250 MMK
5 XPF92.01250 MMK
10 XPF184.02500 MMK
20 XPF368.05000 MMK
50 XPF920.12500 MMK
100 XPF1840.25000 MMK
250 XPF4600.62500 MMK
500 XPF9201.25000 MMK
1000 XPF18402.50000 MMK
2000 XPF36805.00000 MMK
5000 XPF92012.50000 MMK
10000 XPF184025.00000 MMK