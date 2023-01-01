100 Myanmar kyats to Tajikistani somonis

Convert MMK to TJS at the real exchange rate

100 mmk
0.52 tjs

1.00000 MMK = 0.00523 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MMK to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 TJS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0471587.15431.43581.662010.9645518.8095
1GBP1.153211.20755100.5041.655731.916591.1123221.6907
1USD0.954950.828123183.231.371151.587180.921117.9626
1INR0.01147390.009949810.012014910.01647420.01906980.01106690.215819

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MMK0.00523 TJS
5 MMK0.02615 TJS
10 MMK0.05231 TJS
20 MMK0.10462 TJS
50 MMK0.26155 TJS
100 MMK0.52309 TJS
250 MMK1.30774 TJS
500 MMK2.61547 TJS
1000 MMK5.23095 TJS
2000 MMK10.46190 TJS
5000 MMK26.15475 TJS
10000 MMK52.30950 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Myanma Kyat
1 TJS191.17000 MMK
5 TJS955.85000 MMK
10 TJS1911.70000 MMK
20 TJS3823.40000 MMK
50 TJS9558.50000 MMK
100 TJS19117.00000 MMK
250 TJS47792.50000 MMK
500 TJS95585.00000 MMK
1000 TJS191170.00000 MMK
2000 TJS382340.00000 MMK
5000 TJS955850.00000 MMK
10000 TJS1911700.00000 MMK