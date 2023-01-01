1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MMK to KWD

1000 mmk
0.147 kwd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00015 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29 UTC
MMK to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MMK0.00015 KWD
5 MMK0.00074 KWD
10 MMK0.00147 KWD
20 MMK0.00294 KWD
50 MMK0.00736 KWD
100 MMK0.01472 KWD
250 MMK0.03681 KWD
500 MMK0.07361 KWD
1000 MMK0.14722 KWD
2000 MMK0.29445 KWD
5000 MMK0.73612 KWD
10000 MMK1.47224 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 KWD6792.38000 MMK
5 KWD33961.90000 MMK
10 KWD67923.80000 MMK
20 KWD135847.60000 MMK
50 KWD339619.00000 MMK
100 KWD679238.00000 MMK
250 KWD1698095.00000 MMK
500 KWD3396190.00000 MMK
1000 KWD6792380.00000 MMK
2000 KWD13584760.00000 MMK
5000 KWD33961900.00000 MMK
10000 KWD67923800.00000 MMK