1.00000 MMK = 0.00539 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 GHS
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MMK0.00539 GHS
5 MMK0.02693 GHS
10 MMK0.05386 GHS
20 MMK0.10771 GHS
50 MMK0.26929 GHS
100 MMK0.53857 GHS
250 MMK1.34643 GHS
500 MMK2.69286 GHS
1000 MMK5.38571 GHS
2000 MMK10.77142 GHS
5000 MMK26.92855 GHS
10000 MMK53.85710 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Myanma Kyat
1 GHS185.67600 MMK
5 GHS928.38000 MMK
10 GHS1856.76000 MMK
20 GHS3713.52000 MMK
50 GHS9283.80000 MMK
100 GHS18567.60000 MMK
250 GHS46419.00000 MMK
500 GHS92838.00000 MMK
1000 GHS185676.00000 MMK
2000 GHS371352.00000 MMK
5000 GHS928380.00000 MMK
10000 GHS1856760.00000 MMK