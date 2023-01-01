1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MMK to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
39.62 btn

1.00000 MMK = 0.03962 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
MMK to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MMK0.03962 BTN
5 MMK0.19810 BTN
10 MMK0.39620 BTN
20 MMK0.79240 BTN
50 MMK1.98099 BTN
100 MMK3.96198 BTN
250 MMK9.90495 BTN
500 MMK19.80990 BTN
1000 MMK39.61980 BTN
2000 MMK79.23960 BTN
5000 MMK198.09900 BTN
10000 MMK396.19800 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Myanma Kyat
1 BTN25.23990 MMK
5 BTN126.19950 MMK
10 BTN252.39900 MMK
20 BTN504.79800 MMK
50 BTN1261.99500 MMK
100 BTN2523.99000 MMK
250 BTN6309.97500 MMK
500 BTN12619.95000 MMK
1000 BTN25239.90000 MMK
2000 BTN50479.80000 MMK
5000 BTN126199.50000 MMK
10000 BTN252399.00000 MMK