250 Myanmar kyats to Bulgarian levs

Convert MMK to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 mmk
0.22 bgn

1.00000 MMK = 0.00089 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.046887.11261.435531.661190.963918.7403
1GBP1.1541311.20815100.541.65681.917241.1124721.6289
1USD0.95530.827712183.2181.371351.586920.920817.9025
1INR0.01147940.009946310.012016610.0164790.01906950.01106490.215128

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bulgarian Lev
1 MMK0.00089 BGN
5 MMK0.00445 BGN
10 MMK0.00890 BGN
20 MMK0.01779 BGN
50 MMK0.04449 BGN
100 MMK0.08897 BGN
250 MMK0.22243 BGN
500 MMK0.44486 BGN
1000 MMK0.88971 BGN
2000 MMK1.77943 BGN
5000 MMK4.44857 BGN
10000 MMK8.89714 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Myanma Kyat
1 BGN1123.96000 MMK
5 BGN5619.80000 MMK
10 BGN11239.60000 MMK
20 BGN22479.20000 MMK
50 BGN56198.00000 MMK
100 BGN112396.00000 MMK
250 BGN280990.00000 MMK
500 BGN561980.00000 MMK
1000 BGN1123960.00000 MMK
2000 BGN2247920.00000 MMK
5000 BGN5619800.00000 MMK
10000 BGN11239600.00000 MMK