1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MMK to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
0.89 bam

1.00000 MMK = 0.00089 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:9 UTC
MMK to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.0465587.09171.43561.661060.9640518.7641
1GBP1.154211.20795100.5231.657011.917231.1127121.6579
1USD0.955550.827849183.21791.371751.587180.921217.9295
1INR0.01148220.009947970.012016610.01648380.01907250.01106970.215452

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MMK0.00089 BAM
5 MMK0.00446 BAM
10 MMK0.00892 BAM
20 MMK0.01784 BAM
50 MMK0.04460 BAM
100 MMK0.08919 BAM
250 MMK0.22298 BAM
500 MMK0.44595 BAM
1000 MMK0.89191 BAM
2000 MMK1.78381 BAM
5000 MMK4.45953 BAM
10000 MMK8.91905 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Myanma Kyat
1 BAM1121.20000 MMK
5 BAM5606.00000 MMK
10 BAM11212.00000 MMK
20 BAM22424.00000 MMK
50 BAM56060.00000 MMK
100 BAM112120.00000 MMK
250 BAM280300.00000 MMK
500 BAM560600.00000 MMK
1000 BAM1121200.00000 MMK
2000 BAM2242400.00000 MMK
5000 BAM5606000.00000 MMK
10000 BAM11212000.00000 MMK