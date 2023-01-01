5000 Myanmar kyats to Azerbaijani manats

Convert MMK to AZN at the real exchange rate

5000 mmk
4.05 azn

1.00000 MMK = 0.00081 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12 UTC
MMK to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MMK0.00081 AZN
5 MMK0.00405 AZN
10 MMK0.00810 AZN
20 MMK0.01619 AZN
50 MMK0.04048 AZN
100 MMK0.08095 AZN
250 MMK0.20238 AZN
500 MMK0.40476 AZN
1000 MMK0.80952 AZN
2000 MMK1.61905 AZN
5000 MMK4.04762 AZN
10000 MMK8.09524 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Myanma Kyat
1 AZN1235.29000 MMK
5 AZN6176.45000 MMK
10 AZN12352.90000 MMK
20 AZN24705.80000 MMK
50 AZN61764.50000 MMK
100 AZN123529.00000 MMK
250 AZN308822.50000 MMK
500 AZN617645.00000 MMK
1000 AZN1235290.00000 MMK
2000 AZN2470580.00000 MMK
5000 AZN6176450.00000 MMK
10000 AZN12352900.00000 MMK