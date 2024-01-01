5,000 Macedonian denars to Czech korunas

Convert MKD to CZK at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Kč0.4101 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
MKD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 MKD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41280.4128
Low0.40670.4048
Average0.41090.4094
Change-0.10%1.27%
1 MKD to CZK stats

The performance of MKD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4128 and a 30 day low of 0.4067. This means the 30 day average was 0.4109. The change for MKD to CZK was -0.10.

The performance of MKD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4128 and a 90 day low of 0.4048. This means the 90 day average was 0.4094. The change for MKD to CZK was 1.27.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MKD0.41007 CZK
5 MKD2.05036 CZK
10 MKD4.10071 CZK
20 MKD8.20142 CZK
50 MKD20.50355 CZK
100 MKD41.00710 CZK
250 MKD102.51775 CZK
500 MKD205.03550 CZK
1000 MKD410.07100 CZK
2000 MKD820.14200 CZK
5000 MKD2,050.35500 CZK
10000 MKD4,100.71000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macedonian Denar
1 CZK2.43860 MKD
5 CZK12.19300 MKD
10 CZK24.38600 MKD
20 CZK48.77200 MKD
50 CZK121.93000 MKD
100 CZK243.86000 MKD
250 CZK609.65000 MKD
500 CZK1,219.30000 MKD
1000 CZK2,438.60000 MKD
2000 CZK4,877.20000 MKD
5000 CZK12,193.00000 MKD
10000 CZK24,386.00000 MKD