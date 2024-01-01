5,000 Macedonian denars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MKD to AED at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = د.إ0.06282 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
MKD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AED
1 MKD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06520.0667
Low0.06280.0628
Average0.06400.0653
Change-2.66%-5.44%
1 MKD to AED stats

The performance of MKD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0652 and a 30 day low of 0.0628. This means the 30 day average was 0.0640. The change for MKD to AED was -2.66.

The performance of MKD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0667 and a 90 day low of 0.0628. This means the 90 day average was 0.0653. The change for MKD to AED was -5.44.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1071.3970.9481.71.3421.5340.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96310.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.11.47311.7931.4161.6180.833

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MKD0.06282 AED
5 MKD0.31409 AED
10 MKD0.62818 AED
20 MKD1.25635 AED
50 MKD3.14089 AED
100 MKD6.28177 AED
250 MKD15.70443 AED
500 MKD31.40885 AED
1000 MKD62.81770 AED
2000 MKD125.63540 AED
5000 MKD314.08850 AED
10000 MKD628.17700 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 AED15.91910 MKD
5 AED79.59550 MKD
10 AED159.19100 MKD
20 AED318.38200 MKD
50 AED795.95500 MKD
100 AED1,591.91000 MKD
250 AED3,979.77500 MKD
500 AED7,959.55000 MKD
1000 AED15,919.10000 MKD
2000 AED31,838.20000 MKD
5000 AED79,595.50000 MKD
10000 AED159,191.00000 MKD