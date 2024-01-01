500 Malagasy ariaries to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MGA to HKD at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = $0.001677 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
MGA to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 MGA to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0017
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-1.13%-2.05%
1 MGA to HKD stats

The performance of MGA to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for MGA to HKD was -1.13.

The performance of MGA to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for MGA to HKD was -2.05.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MGA0.00168 HKD
5 MGA0.00839 HKD
10 MGA0.01677 HKD
20 MGA0.03355 HKD
50 MGA0.08387 HKD
100 MGA0.16773 HKD
250 MGA0.41933 HKD
500 MGA0.83865 HKD
1000 MGA1.67730 HKD
2000 MGA3.35460 HKD
5000 MGA8.38650 HKD
10000 MGA16.77300 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
100 HKD59,619.60000 MGA
200 HKD119,239.20000 MGA
300 HKD178,858.80000 MGA
500 HKD298,098.00000 MGA
1000 HKD596,196.00000 MGA
2000 HKD1,192,392.00000 MGA
2500 HKD1,490,490.00000 MGA
3000 HKD1,788,588.00000 MGA
4000 HKD2,384,784.00000 MGA
5000 HKD2,980,980.00000 MGA
10000 HKD5,961,960.00000 MGA
20000 HKD11,923,920.00000 MGA