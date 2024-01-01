10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MGA to AED at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = د.إ0.0007916 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
MGA to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 MGA to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-1.14%-1.74%
1 MGA to AED stats

The performance of MGA to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to AED was -1.14.

The performance of MGA to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to AED was -1.74.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.121.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1081.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9721.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1521.69922.9281.944

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MGA0.00079 AED
5 MGA0.00396 AED
10 MGA0.00792 AED
20 MGA0.01583 AED
50 MGA0.03958 AED
100 MGA0.07916 AED
250 MGA0.19789 AED
500 MGA0.39578 AED
1000 MGA0.79156 AED
2000 MGA1.58311 AED
5000 MGA3.95779 AED
10000 MGA7.91557 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 AED1,263.33000 MGA
5 AED6,316.65000 MGA
10 AED12,633.30000 MGA
20 AED25,266.60000 MGA
50 AED63,166.50000 MGA
100 AED126,333.00000 MGA
250 AED315,832.50000 MGA
500 AED631,665.00000 MGA
1000 AED1,263,330.00000 MGA
2000 AED2,526,660.00000 MGA
5000 AED6,316,650.00000 MGA
10000 AED12,633,300.00000 MGA