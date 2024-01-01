5 Moroccan dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

Convert MAD to UZS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = so'm1,286 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
MAD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UZS
1 MAD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,306.09001,320.2700
Low1,279.16001,279.1600
Average1,293.99831,301.0673
Change-0.59%-1.71%
1 MAD to UZS stats

The performance of MAD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,306.0900 and a 30 day low of 1,279.1600. This means the 30 day average was 1,293.9983. The change for MAD to UZS was -0.59.

The performance of MAD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,320.2700 and a 90 day low of 1,279.1600. This means the 90 day average was 1,301.0673. The change for MAD to UZS was -1.71.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 MAD1,286.40000 UZS
5 MAD6,432.00000 UZS
10 MAD12,864.00000 UZS
20 MAD25,728.00000 UZS
50 MAD64,320.00000 UZS
100 MAD128,640.00000 UZS
250 MAD321,600.00000 UZS
500 MAD643,200.00000 UZS
1000 MAD1,286,400.00000 UZS
2000 MAD2,572,800.00000 UZS
5000 MAD6,432,000.00000 UZS
10000 MAD12,864,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 UZS0.00078 MAD
5 UZS0.00389 MAD
10 UZS0.00777 MAD
20 UZS0.01555 MAD
50 UZS0.03887 MAD
100 UZS0.07774 MAD
250 UZS0.19434 MAD
500 UZS0.38868 MAD
1000 UZS0.77736 MAD
2000 UZS1.55473 MAD
5000 UZS3.88682 MAD
10000 UZS7.77363 MAD