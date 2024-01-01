2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MAD to KZT at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₸49.64 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
MAD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 MAD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.238150.2381
Low48.705148.6221
Average49.585049.4784
Change1.92%0.09%
1 MAD to KZT stats

The performance of MAD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.2381 and a 30 day low of 48.7051. This means the 30 day average was 49.5850. The change for MAD to KZT was 1.92.

The performance of MAD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.2381 and a 90 day low of 48.6221. This means the 90 day average was 49.4784. The change for MAD to KZT was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5270.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.09211.21.7681.9461.69922.898
1 EUR1.054655.9570.83311.4741.6221.41619.083

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MAD49.64050 KZT
5 MAD248.20250 KZT
10 MAD496.40500 KZT
20 MAD992.81000 KZT
50 MAD2,482.02500 KZT
100 MAD4,964.05000 KZT
250 MAD12,410.12500 KZT
500 MAD24,820.25000 KZT
1000 MAD49,640.50000 KZT
2000 MAD99,281.00000 KZT
5000 MAD248,202.50000 KZT
10000 MAD496,405.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moroccan Dirham
1 KZT0.02014 MAD
5 KZT0.10072 MAD
10 KZT0.20145 MAD
20 KZT0.40290 MAD
50 KZT1.00724 MAD
100 KZT2.01448 MAD
250 KZT5.03620 MAD
500 KZT10.07240 MAD
1000 KZT20.14480 MAD
2000 KZT40.28960 MAD
5000 KZT100.72400 MAD
10000 KZT201.44800 MAD