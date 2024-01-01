5 Moroccan dirhams to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Rp1,588 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
MAD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IDR
1 MAD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,614.47001,614.4700
Low1,564.50001,557.6500
Average1,588.25601,582.2637
Change1.47%-1.55%
1 MAD to IDR stats

The performance of MAD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,614.4700 and a 30 day low of 1,564.5000. This means the 30 day average was 1,588.2560. The change for MAD to IDR was 1.47.

The performance of MAD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,614.4700 and a 90 day low of 1,557.6500. This means the 90 day average was 1,582.2637. The change for MAD to IDR was -1.55.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MAD1,587.52000 IDR
5 MAD7,937.60000 IDR
10 MAD15,875.20000 IDR
20 MAD31,750.40000 IDR
50 MAD79,376.00000 IDR
100 MAD158,752.00000 IDR
250 MAD396,880.00000 IDR
500 MAD793,760.00000 IDR
1000 MAD1,587,520.00000 IDR
2000 MAD3,175,040.00000 IDR
5000 MAD7,937,600.00000 IDR
10000 MAD15,875,200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moroccan Dirham
1 IDR0.00063 MAD
5 IDR0.00315 MAD
10 IDR0.00630 MAD
20 IDR0.01260 MAD
50 IDR0.03150 MAD
100 IDR0.06299 MAD
250 IDR0.15748 MAD
500 IDR0.31496 MAD
1000 IDR0.62992 MAD
2000 IDR1.25983 MAD
5000 IDR3.14958 MAD
10000 IDR6.29915 MAD