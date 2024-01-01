20 Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = GH¢1.567 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
MAD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 MAD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.68071.6807
Low1.56701.5670
Average1.63731.6198
Change-3.29%-2.28%
1 MAD to GHS stats

The performance of MAD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6807 and a 30 day low of 1.5670. This means the 30 day average was 1.6373. The change for MAD to GHS was -3.29.

The performance of MAD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6807 and a 90 day low of 1.5670. This means the 90 day average was 1.6198. The change for MAD to GHS was -2.28.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.56699 GHS
5 MAD7.83495 GHS
10 MAD15.66990 GHS
20 MAD31.33980 GHS
50 MAD78.34950 GHS
100 MAD156.69900 GHS
250 MAD391.74750 GHS
500 MAD783.49500 GHS
1000 MAD1,566.99000 GHS
2000 MAD3,133.98000 GHS
5000 MAD7,834.95000 GHS
10000 MAD15,669.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.63817 MAD
5 GHS3.19084 MAD
10 GHS6.38167 MAD
20 GHS12.76334 MAD
50 GHS31.90835 MAD
100 GHS63.81670 MAD
250 GHS159.54175 MAD
500 GHS319.08350 MAD
1000 GHS638.16700 MAD
2000 GHS1,276.33400 MAD
5000 GHS3,190.83500 MAD
10000 GHS6,381.67000 MAD