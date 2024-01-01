2000 Laotian kips to Omani rials

2,000 lak
0.037 omr

1.00000 LAK = 0.00002 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Omani Rial
1 LAK0.00002 OMR
5 LAK0.00009 OMR
10 LAK0.00018 OMR
20 LAK0.00037 OMR
50 LAK0.00092 OMR
100 LAK0.00184 OMR
250 LAK0.00461 OMR
500 LAK0.00922 OMR
1000 LAK0.01845 OMR
2000 LAK0.03690 OMR
5000 LAK0.09224 OMR
10000 LAK0.18448 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Laotian Kip
1 OMR54205.50000 LAK
5 OMR271027.50000 LAK
10 OMR542055.00000 LAK
20 OMR1084110.00000 LAK
50 OMR2710275.00000 LAK
100 OMR5420550.00000 LAK
250 OMR13551375.00000 LAK
500 OMR27102750.00000 LAK
1000 OMR54205500.00000 LAK
2000 OMR108411000.00000 LAK
5000 OMR271027500.00000 LAK
10000 OMR542055000.00000 LAK