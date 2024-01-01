1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs

Convert KZT to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1,015 kmf

1.00000 KZT = 1.01513 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
1 EUR10.855391.0778589.47711.453751.651120.9483818.3842
1 GBP1.1690611.2602104.6151.699691.930451.1087121.4945
1 USD0.92780.793525183.01441.348751.531860.8801517.0564
1 INR0.0111760.009558880.012046110.01624720.0184530.01060240.205463

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT1.01513 KMF
5 KZT5.07565 KMF
10 KZT10.15130 KMF
20 KZT20.30260 KMF
50 KZT50.75650 KMF
100 KZT101.51300 KMF
250 KZT253.78250 KMF
500 KZT507.56500 KMF
1000 KZT1015.13000 KMF
2000 KZT2030.26000 KMF
5000 KZT5075.65000 KMF
10000 KZT10151.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF0.98510 KZT
5 KMF4.92548 KZT
10 KMF9.85095 KZT
20 KMF19.70190 KZT
50 KMF49.25475 KZT
100 KMF98.50950 KZT
250 KMF246.27375 KZT
500 KMF492.54750 KZT
1000 KMF985.09500 KZT
2000 KMF1970.19000 KZT
5000 KMF4925.47500 KZT
10000 KMF9850.95000 KZT