5 Cayman Islands dollars to Samoan talas

Convert KYD to WST at the real exchange rate

5 kyd
16.67 wst

1.00000 KYD = 3.33428 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 KYD3.33428 WST
5 KYD16.67140 WST
10 KYD33.34280 WST
20 KYD66.68560 WST
50 KYD166.71400 WST
100 KYD333.42800 WST
250 KYD833.57000 WST
500 KYD1667.14000 WST
1000 KYD3334.28000 WST
2000 KYD6668.56000 WST
5000 KYD16671.40000 WST
10000 KYD33342.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 WST0.29991 KYD
5 WST1.49957 KYD
10 WST2.99915 KYD
20 WST5.99830 KYD
50 WST14.99575 KYD
100 WST29.99150 KYD
250 WST74.97875 KYD
500 WST149.95750 KYD
1000 WST299.91500 KYD
2000 WST599.83000 KYD
5000 WST1499.57500 KYD
10000 WST2999.15000 KYD