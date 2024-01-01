20 Cayman Islands dollars to Swiss francs

Convert KYD to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 kyd
21.49 chf

1.00000 KYD = 1.07427 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.00910.927851.347118.88251.530921.348450.793588
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.01622830.2274750.01844290.01624460.00956025
1 EUR1.077789.458911.4517720.34971.649881.453220.85532
1 SGD0.74233561.62060.688815114.01711.136461.0010.589108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 KYD1.07427 CHF
5 KYD5.37135 CHF
10 KYD10.74270 CHF
20 KYD21.48540 CHF
50 KYD53.71350 CHF
100 KYD107.42700 CHF
250 KYD268.56750 CHF
500 KYD537.13500 CHF
1000 KYD1074.27000 CHF
2000 KYD2148.54000 CHF
5000 KYD5371.35000 CHF
10000 KYD10742.70000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CHF0.93087 KYD
5 CHF4.65433 KYD
10 CHF9.30866 KYD
20 CHF18.61732 KYD
50 CHF46.54330 KYD
100 CHF93.08660 KYD
250 CHF232.71650 KYD
500 CHF465.43300 KYD
1000 CHF930.86600 KYD
2000 CHF1861.73200 KYD
5000 CHF4654.33000 KYD
10000 CHF9308.66000 KYD