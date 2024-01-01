20 Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars

Convert KWD to BND at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
87.48 bnd

1.00000 KWD = 4.37413 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.37413 BND
5 KWD21.87065 BND
10 KWD43.74130 BND
20 KWD87.48260 BND
50 KWD218.70650 BND
100 KWD437.41300 BND
250 KWD1093.53250 BND
500 KWD2187.06500 BND
1000 KWD4374.13000 BND
2000 KWD8748.26000 BND
5000 KWD21870.65000 BND
10000 KWD43741.30000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.22862 KWD
5 BND1.14308 KWD
10 BND2.28617 KWD
20 BND4.57234 KWD
50 BND11.43085 KWD
100 BND22.86170 KWD
250 BND57.15425 KWD
500 BND114.30850 KWD
1000 BND228.61700 KWD
2000 BND457.23400 KWD
5000 BND1143.08500 KWD
10000 BND2286.17000 KWD