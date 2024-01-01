10 Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BND to KWD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ك0.2298 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 BND to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23320.2382
Low0.22860.2286
Average0.23110.2338
Change-1.31%-1.53%
View full history

1 BND to KWD stats

The performance of BND to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2332 and a 30 day low of 0.2286. This means the 30 day average was 0.2311. The change for BND to KWD was -1.31.

The performance of BND to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2382 and a 90 day low of 0.2286. This means the 90 day average was 0.2338. The change for BND to KWD was -1.53.

Track market ratesView BND to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.061.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1461.4191.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9370.9591.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6780.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.22975 KWD
5 BND1.14875 KWD
10 BND2.29750 KWD
20 BND4.59500 KWD
50 BND11.48750 KWD
100 BND22.97500 KWD
250 BND57.43750 KWD
500 BND114.87500 KWD
1000 BND229.75000 KWD
2000 BND459.50000 KWD
5000 BND1,148.75000 KWD
10000 BND2,297.50000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.35256 BND
5 KWD21.76280 BND
10 KWD43.52560 BND
20 KWD87.05120 BND
50 KWD217.62800 BND
100 KWD435.25600 BND
250 KWD1,088.14000 BND
500 KWD2,176.28000 BND
1000 KWD4,352.56000 BND
2000 KWD8,705.12000 BND
5000 KWD21,762.80000 BND
10000 KWD43,525.60000 BND