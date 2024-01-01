500 Kuwaiti dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert KWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
2,946.56 bgn

1.00000 KWD = 5.89311 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.89311 BGN
5 KWD29.46555 BGN
10 KWD58.93110 BGN
20 KWD117.86220 BGN
50 KWD294.65550 BGN
100 KWD589.31100 BGN
250 KWD1473.27750 BGN
500 KWD2946.55500 BGN
1000 KWD5893.11000 BGN
2000 KWD11786.22000 BGN
5000 KWD29465.55000 BGN
10000 KWD58931.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.16969 KWD
5 BGN0.84845 KWD
10 BGN1.69690 KWD
20 BGN3.39380 KWD
50 BGN8.48450 KWD
100 BGN16.96900 KWD
250 BGN42.42250 KWD
500 BGN84.84500 KWD
1000 BGN169.69000 KWD
2000 BGN339.38000 KWD
5000 BGN848.45000 KWD
10000 BGN1696.90000 KWD