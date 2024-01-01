100 Comorian francs to South African rand

Convert KMF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 kmf
4.14 zar

1.00000 KMF = 0.04136 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / South African Rand
1 KMF0.04136 ZAR
5 KMF0.20682 ZAR
10 KMF0.41364 ZAR
20 KMF0.82729 ZAR
50 KMF2.06821 ZAR
100 KMF4.13643 ZAR
250 KMF10.34108 ZAR
500 KMF20.68215 ZAR
1000 KMF41.36430 ZAR
2000 KMF82.72860 ZAR
5000 KMF206.82150 ZAR
10000 KMF413.64300 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Comorian Franc
1 ZAR24.17550 KMF
5 ZAR120.87750 KMF
10 ZAR241.75500 KMF
20 ZAR483.51000 KMF
50 ZAR1208.77500 KMF
100 ZAR2417.55000 KMF
250 ZAR6043.87500 KMF
500 ZAR12087.75000 KMF
1000 ZAR24175.50000 KMF
2000 ZAR48351.00000 KMF
5000 ZAR120877.50000 KMF
10000 ZAR241755.00000 KMF