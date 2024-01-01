1 thousand Comorian francs to Saudi riyals

Convert KMF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
8.22 sar

1.00000 KMF = 0.00822 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Comorian francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 KMF0.00822 SAR
5 KMF0.04108 SAR
10 KMF0.08215 SAR
20 KMF0.16431 SAR
50 KMF0.41077 SAR
100 KMF0.82155 SAR
250 KMF2.05387 SAR
500 KMF4.10773 SAR
1000 KMF8.21546 SAR
2000 KMF16.43092 SAR
5000 KMF41.07730 SAR
10000 KMF82.15460 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Comorian Franc
1 SAR121.72200 KMF
5 SAR608.61000 KMF
10 SAR1217.22000 KMF
20 SAR2434.44000 KMF
50 SAR6086.10000 KMF
100 SAR12172.20000 KMF
250 SAR30430.50000 KMF
500 SAR60861.00000 KMF
1000 SAR121722.00000 KMF
2000 SAR243444.00000 KMF
5000 SAR608610.00000 KMF
10000 SAR1217220.00000 KMF