100 Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert KMF to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 kmf
61.11 pkr

1.00000 KMF = 0.61112 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0.61112 PKR
5 KMF3.05558 PKR
10 KMF6.11116 PKR
20 KMF12.22232 PKR
50 KMF30.55580 PKR
100 KMF61.11160 PKR
250 KMF152.77900 PKR
500 KMF305.55800 PKR
1000 KMF611.11600 PKR
2000 KMF1222.23200 PKR
5000 KMF3055.58000 PKR
10000 KMF6111.16000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1.63635 KMF
5 PKR8.18175 KMF
10 PKR16.36350 KMF
20 PKR32.72700 KMF
50 PKR81.81750 KMF
100 PKR163.63500 KMF
250 PKR409.08750 KMF
500 PKR818.17500 KMF
1000 PKR1636.35000 KMF
2000 PKR3272.70000 KMF
5000 PKR8181.75000 KMF
10000 PKR16363.50000 KMF