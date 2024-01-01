500 Comorian francs to Omani rials

Convert KMF to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
0.422 omr

1.00000 KMF = 0.00084 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Comorian francs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Omani Rial
1 KMF0.00084 OMR
5 KMF0.00422 OMR
10 KMF0.00843 OMR
20 KMF0.01687 OMR
50 KMF0.04217 OMR
100 KMF0.08434 OMR
250 KMF0.21085 OMR
500 KMF0.42169 OMR
1000 KMF0.84339 OMR
2000 KMF1.68677 OMR
5000 KMF4.21693 OMR
10000 KMF8.43386 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Comorian Franc
1 OMR1185.70000 KMF
5 OMR5928.50000 KMF
10 OMR11857.00000 KMF
20 OMR23714.00000 KMF
50 OMR59285.00000 KMF
100 OMR118570.00000 KMF
250 OMR296425.00000 KMF
500 OMR592850.00000 KMF
1000 OMR1185700.00000 KMF
2000 OMR2371400.00000 KMF
5000 OMR5928500.00000 KMF
10000 OMR11857000.00000 KMF