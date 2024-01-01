1 Jordanian dinar to Lebanese pounds

Convert JOD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 jod
126,326 lbp

1.000 JOD = 126,300 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6741.4651.6540.96917.793
1 GBP1.17111.242103.8381.7151.9361.13520.836
1 USD0.9430.805183.5761.3811.5590.91316.77
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 JOD126,326.00000 LBP
5 JOD631,630.00000 LBP
10 JOD1,263,260.00000 LBP
20 JOD2,526,520.00000 LBP
50 JOD6,316,300.00000 LBP
100 JOD12,632,600.00000 LBP
250 JOD31,581,500.00000 LBP
500 JOD63,163,000.00000 LBP
1000 JOD126,326,000.00000 LBP
2000 JOD252,652,000.00000 LBP
5000 JOD631,630,000.00000 LBP
10000 JOD1,263,260,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 LBP0.00001 JOD
5 LBP0.00004 JOD
10 LBP0.00008 JOD
20 LBP0.00016 JOD
50 LBP0.00040 JOD
100 LBP0.00079 JOD
250 LBP0.00198 JOD
500 LBP0.00396 JOD
1000 LBP0.00792 JOD
2000 LBP0.01583 JOD
5000 LBP0.03958 JOD
10000 LBP0.07916 JOD