20 Jordanian dinars to Aruban florins

Convert JOD to AWG at the real exchange rate

20 jod
50.50 awg

1.000 JOD = 2.525 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6661.4651.6550.96917.771
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8431.7161.9381.13520.813
1 USD0.9420.805183.5521.3811.5590.91316.746
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 JOD2.52504 AWG
5 JOD12.62520 AWG
10 JOD25.25040 AWG
20 JOD50.50080 AWG
50 JOD126.25200 AWG
100 JOD252.50400 AWG
250 JOD631.26000 AWG
500 JOD1,262.52000 AWG
1000 JOD2,525.04000 AWG
2000 JOD5,050.08000 AWG
5000 JOD12,625.20000 AWG
10000 JOD25,250.40000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jordanian Dinar
1 AWG0.39603 JOD
5 AWG1.98017 JOD
10 AWG3.96034 JOD
20 AWG7.92068 JOD
50 AWG19.80170 JOD
100 AWG39.60340 JOD
250 AWG99.00850 JOD
500 AWG198.01700 JOD
1000 AWG396.03400 JOD
2000 AWG792.06800 JOD
5000 AWG1,980.17000 JOD
10000 AWG3,960.34000 JOD