Jamaican dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert JMD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
14.91 top

J$1.000 JMD = T$0.01491 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01530.0153
Low0.01470.0147
Average0.01500.0150
Change0.75%-0.43%
1 JMD to TOP stats

The performance of JMD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.0147. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for JMD to TOP was 0.75.

The performance of JMD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0150. The change for JMD to TOP was -0.43.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JMD0.01491 TOP
5 JMD0.07453 TOP
10 JMD0.14906 TOP
20 JMD0.29812 TOP
50 JMD0.74531 TOP
100 JMD1.49061 TOP
250 JMD3.72653 TOP
500 JMD7.45305 TOP
1000 JMD14.90610 TOP
2000 JMD29.81220 TOP
5000 JMD74.53050 TOP
10000 JMD149.06100 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jamaican Dollar
1 TOP67.08650 JMD
5 TOP335.43250 JMD
10 TOP670.86500 JMD
20 TOP1,341.73000 JMD
50 TOP3,354.32500 JMD
100 TOP6,708.65000 JMD
250 TOP16,771.62500 JMD
500 TOP33,543.25000 JMD
1000 TOP67,086.50000 JMD
2000 TOP134,173.00000 JMD
5000 TOP335,432.50000 JMD
10000 TOP670,865.00000 JMD