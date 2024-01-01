Jamaican dollars to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert JMD to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
144,080 sll

J$1.000 JMD = Le144.1 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High145.2050147.1810
Low143.7640143.7640
Average144.3446144.9407
Change-0.21%-0.49%
View full history

1 JMD to SLL stats

The performance of JMD to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 145.2050 and a 30 day low of 143.7640. This means the 30 day average was 144.3446. The change for JMD to SLL was -0.21.

The performance of JMD to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 147.1810 and a 90 day low of 143.7640. This means the 90 day average was 144.9407. The change for JMD to SLL was -0.49.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 JMD144.08000 SLL
5 JMD720.40000 SLL
10 JMD1,440.80000 SLL
20 JMD2,881.60000 SLL
50 JMD7,204.00000 SLL
100 JMD14,408.00000 SLL
250 JMD36,020.00000 SLL
500 JMD72,040.00000 SLL
1000 JMD144,080.00000 SLL
2000 JMD288,160.00000 SLL
5000 JMD720,400.00000 SLL
10000 JMD1,440,800.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Jamaican Dollar
1 SLL0.00694 JMD
5 SLL0.03470 JMD
10 SLL0.06941 JMD
20 SLL0.13881 JMD
50 SLL0.34703 JMD
100 SLL0.69406 JMD
250 SLL1.73515 JMD
500 SLL3.47030 JMD
1000 SLL6.94060 JMD
2000 SLL13.88120 JMD
5000 SLL34.70300 JMD
10000 SLL69.40600 JMD