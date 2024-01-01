100 Jamaican dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert JMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
0.52 jep

1.000 JMD = 0.005195 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.1651.5521.3630.94118.9810.8031.378
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64499.33610.8780.60612.2310.5180.888
1 SGD0.734113.1031.13910.6913.9260.5891.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Jersey pound
1 JMD0.00519 JEP
5 JMD0.02597 JEP
10 JMD0.05195 JEP
20 JMD0.10390 JEP
50 JMD0.25974 JEP
100 JMD0.51948 JEP
250 JMD1.29869 JEP
500 JMD2.59738 JEP
1000 JMD5.19477 JEP
2000 JMD10.38954 JEP
5000 JMD25.97385 JEP
10000 JMD51.94770 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 JEP192.50100 JMD
5 JEP962.50500 JMD
10 JEP1,925.01000 JMD
20 JEP3,850.02000 JMD
50 JEP9,625.05000 JMD
100 JEP19,250.10000 JMD
250 JEP48,125.25000 JMD
500 JEP96,250.50000 JMD
1000 JEP192,501.00000 JMD
2000 JEP385,002.00000 JMD
5000 JEP962,505.00000 JMD
10000 JEP1,925,010.00000 JMD