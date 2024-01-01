250 Jersey pounds to Qatari rials

Convert JEP to QAR at the real exchange rate

250 jep
1,167.40 qar

£1.000 JEP = QR4.670 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74464.7446
Low4.64024.5551
Average4.69784.6487
Change-0.07%1.97%
1 JEP to QAR stats

The performance of JEP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7446 and a 30 day low of 4.6402. This means the 30 day average was 4.6978. The change for JEP to QAR was -0.07.

The performance of JEP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7446 and a 90 day low of 4.5551. This means the 90 day average was 4.6487. The change for JEP to QAR was 1.97.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Jersey pounds to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Qatari Rial
1 JEP4.66960 QAR
5 JEP23.34800 QAR
10 JEP46.69600 QAR
20 JEP93.39200 QAR
50 JEP233.48000 QAR
100 JEP466.96000 QAR
250 JEP1,167.40000 QAR
500 JEP2,334.80000 QAR
1000 JEP4,669.60000 QAR
2000 JEP9,339.20000 QAR
5000 JEP23,348.00000 QAR
10000 JEP46,696.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jersey pound
1 QAR0.21415 JEP
5 QAR1.07076 JEP
10 QAR2.14151 JEP
20 QAR4.28302 JEP
50 QAR10.70755 JEP
100 QAR21.41510 JEP
250 QAR53.53775 JEP
500 QAR107.07550 JEP
1000 QAR214.15100 JEP
2000 QAR428.30200 JEP
5000 QAR1,070.75500 JEP
10000 QAR2,141.51000 JEP