250 Qatari rials to Jersey pounds

Convert QAR to JEP at the real exchange rate

250 qar
54.53 jep

1.00000 QAR = 0.21813 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.03141.35085278.970.7948490.929151530.711.53245
1 INR0.012043610.01626913.359810.009572880.011189918.43530.0184563
1 CAD0.74027561.4661206.5140.5884070.6877961133.151.13443
1 PKR0.003584610.2976360.0048422810.002849230.00333055.487010.00549324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jersey pound
1 QAR0.21813 JEP
5 QAR1.09063 JEP
10 QAR2.18125 JEP
20 QAR4.36250 JEP
50 QAR10.90625 JEP
100 QAR21.81250 JEP
250 QAR54.53125 JEP
500 QAR109.06250 JEP
1000 QAR218.12500 JEP
2000 QAR436.25000 JEP
5000 QAR1090.62500 JEP
10000 QAR2181.25000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Qatari Rial
1 JEP4.58452 QAR
5 JEP22.92260 QAR
10 JEP45.84520 QAR
20 JEP91.69040 QAR
50 JEP229.22600 QAR
100 JEP458.45200 QAR
250 JEP1146.13000 QAR
500 JEP2292.26000 QAR
1000 JEP4584.52000 QAR
2000 JEP9169.04000 QAR
5000 JEP22922.60000 QAR
10000 JEP45845.20000 QAR