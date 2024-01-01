2,000 Jersey pounds to Omani rials

Convert JEP to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 jep
985.972 omr

£1.000 JEP = ر.ع.0.4930 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50090.5009
Low0.48990.4809
Average0.49600.4909
Change-0.08%1.97%
1 JEP to OMR stats

The performance of JEP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5009 and a 30 day low of 0.4899. This means the 30 day average was 0.4960. The change for JEP to OMR was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5009 and a 90 day low of 0.4809. This means the 90 day average was 0.4909. The change for JEP to OMR was 1.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Omani Rial
1 JEP0.49299 OMR
5 JEP2.46493 OMR
10 JEP4.92986 OMR
20 JEP9.85972 OMR
50 JEP24.64930 OMR
100 JEP49.29860 OMR
250 JEP123.24650 OMR
500 JEP246.49300 OMR
1000 JEP492.98600 OMR
2000 JEP985.97200 OMR
5000 JEP2,464.93000 OMR
10000 JEP4,929.86000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jersey pound
1 OMR2.02845 JEP
5 OMR10.14225 JEP
10 OMR20.28450 JEP
20 OMR40.56900 JEP
50 OMR101.42250 JEP
100 OMR202.84500 JEP
250 OMR507.11250 JEP
500 OMR1,014.22500 JEP
1000 OMR2,028.45000 JEP
2000 OMR4,056.90000 JEP
5000 OMR10,142.25000 JEP
10000 OMR20,284.50000 JEP