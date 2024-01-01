1 thousand Jersey pounds to Liberian dollars

Convert JEP to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
250,199 lrd

£1.000 JEP = L$250.2 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High253.7480253.7480
Low248.6200241.5940
Average251.1690247.5925
Change0.43%3.02%
1 JEP to LRD stats

The performance of JEP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 253.7480 and a 30 day low of 248.6200. This means the 30 day average was 251.1690. The change for JEP to LRD was 0.43.

The performance of JEP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 253.7480 and a 90 day low of 241.5940. This means the 90 day average was 247.5925. The change for JEP to LRD was 3.02.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Liberian Dollar
1 JEP250.19900 LRD
5 JEP1,250.99500 LRD
10 JEP2,501.99000 LRD
20 JEP5,003.98000 LRD
50 JEP12,509.95000 LRD
100 JEP25,019.90000 LRD
250 JEP62,549.75000 LRD
500 JEP125,099.50000 LRD
1000 JEP250,199.00000 LRD
2000 JEP500,398.00000 LRD
5000 JEP1,250,995.00000 LRD
10000 JEP2,501,990.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 LRD0.00400 JEP
5 LRD0.01998 JEP
10 LRD0.03997 JEP
20 LRD0.07994 JEP
50 LRD0.19984 JEP
100 LRD0.39968 JEP
250 LRD0.99920 JEP
500 LRD1.99841 JEP
1000 LRD3.99681 JEP
2000 LRD7.99362 JEP
5000 LRD19.98405 JEP
10000 LRD39.96810 JEP