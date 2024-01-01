10 Jersey pounds to Chilean pesos

Convert JEP to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 jep
12,178 clp

£1.000 JEP = $1,218 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,230.11001,230.1100
Low1,171.13001,129.2800
Average1,207.21901,182.1908
Change1.38%4.22%
1 JEP to CLP stats

The performance of JEP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,230.1100 and a 30 day low of 1,171.1300. This means the 30 day average was 1,207.2190. The change for JEP to CLP was 1.38.

The performance of JEP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,230.1100 and a 90 day low of 1,129.2800. This means the 90 day average was 1,182.1908. The change for JEP to CLP was 4.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Chilean Peso
1 JEP1,217.84000 CLP
5 JEP6,089.20000 CLP
10 JEP12,178.40000 CLP
20 JEP24,356.80000 CLP
50 JEP60,892.00000 CLP
100 JEP121,784.00000 CLP
250 JEP304,460.00000 CLP
500 JEP608,920.00000 CLP
1000 JEP1,217,840.00000 CLP
2000 JEP2,435,680.00000 CLP
5000 JEP6,089,200.00000 CLP
10000 JEP12,178,400.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jersey pound
1 CLP0.00082 JEP
5 CLP0.00411 JEP
10 CLP0.00821 JEP
20 CLP0.01642 JEP
50 CLP0.04106 JEP
100 CLP0.08211 JEP
250 CLP0.20528 JEP
500 CLP0.41056 JEP
1000 CLP0.82113 JEP
2000 CLP1.64225 JEP
5000 CLP4.10563 JEP
10000 CLP8.21127 JEP