5 Jersey pounds to Belarusian rubles

Convert JEP to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 jep
20.94 byn

£1.000 JEP = Br4.188 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.25394.2539
Low4.16204.0854
Average4.21364.1693
Change-0.06%1.97%
View full history

1 JEP to BYN stats

The performance of JEP to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2539 and a 30 day low of 4.1620. This means the 30 day average was 4.2136. The change for JEP to BYN was -0.06.

The performance of JEP to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2539 and a 90 day low of 4.0854. This means the 90 day average was 4.1693. The change for JEP to BYN was 1.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 JEP4.18769 BYN
5 JEP20.93845 BYN
10 JEP41.87690 BYN
20 JEP83.75380 BYN
50 JEP209.38450 BYN
100 JEP418.76900 BYN
250 JEP1,046.92250 BYN
500 JEP2,093.84500 BYN
1000 JEP4,187.69000 BYN
2000 JEP8,375.38000 BYN
5000 JEP20,938.45000 BYN
10000 JEP41,876.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jersey pound
1 BYN0.23880 JEP
5 BYN1.19398 JEP
10 BYN2.38795 JEP
20 BYN4.77590 JEP
50 BYN11.93975 JEP
100 BYN23.87950 JEP
250 BYN59.69875 JEP
500 BYN119.39750 JEP
1000 BYN238.79500 JEP
2000 BYN477.59000 JEP
5000 BYN1,193.97500 JEP
10000 BYN2,387.95000 JEP