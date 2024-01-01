5,000 Jersey pounds to Angolan kwanzas

Convert JEP to AOA at the real exchange rate

5,000 jep
5,693,850 aoa

£1.000 JEP = Kz1,139 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,150.27001,150.2700
Low1,126.28001,053.8100
Average1,139.41471,106.6994
Change1.04%7.59%
1 JEP to AOA stats

The performance of JEP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,150.2700 and a 30 day low of 1,126.2800. This means the 30 day average was 1,139.4147. The change for JEP to AOA was 1.04.

The performance of JEP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,150.2700 and a 90 day low of 1,053.8100. This means the 90 day average was 1,106.6994. The change for JEP to AOA was 7.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 JEP1,138.77000 AOA
5 JEP5,693.85000 AOA
10 JEP11,387.70000 AOA
20 JEP22,775.40000 AOA
50 JEP56,938.50000 AOA
100 JEP113,877.00000 AOA
250 JEP284,692.50000 AOA
500 JEP569,385.00000 AOA
1000 JEP1,138,770.00000 AOA
2000 JEP2,277,540.00000 AOA
5000 JEP5,693,850.00000 AOA
10000 JEP11,387,700.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jersey pound
1 AOA0.00088 JEP
5 AOA0.00439 JEP
10 AOA0.00878 JEP
20 AOA0.01756 JEP
50 AOA0.04391 JEP
100 AOA0.08781 JEP
250 AOA0.21953 JEP
500 AOA0.43907 JEP
1000 AOA0.87814 JEP
2000 AOA1.75628 JEP
5000 AOA4.39070 JEP
10000 AOA8.78139 JEP