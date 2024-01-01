10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ISK to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
271.35 pen

kr1.000 ISK = S/.0.02713 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02750.0277
Low0.02690.0265
Average0.02720.0272
Change-1.48%1.62%
1 ISK to PEN stats

The performance of ISK to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0275 and a 30 day low of 0.0269. This means the 30 day average was 0.0272. The change for ISK to PEN was -1.48.

The performance of ISK to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0277 and a 90 day low of 0.0265. This means the 90 day average was 0.0272. The change for ISK to PEN was 1.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ISK0.02713 PEN
5 ISK0.13567 PEN
10 ISK0.27135 PEN
20 ISK0.54269 PEN
50 ISK1.35674 PEN
100 ISK2.71347 PEN
250 ISK6.78368 PEN
500 ISK13.56735 PEN
1000 ISK27.13470 PEN
2000 ISK54.26940 PEN
5000 ISK135.67350 PEN
10000 ISK271.34700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Icelandic Króna
1 PEN36.85320 ISK
5 PEN184.26600 ISK
10 PEN368.53200 ISK
20 PEN737.06400 ISK
50 PEN1,842.66000 ISK
100 PEN3,685.32000 ISK
250 PEN9,213.30000 ISK
500 PEN18,426.60000 ISK
1000 PEN36,853.20000 ISK
2000 PEN73,706.40000 ISK
5000 PEN184,266.00000 ISK
10000 PEN368,532.00000 ISK