10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Malagasy ariaries

Convert ISK to MGA at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
329,171 mga

kr1.000 ISK = Ar32.92 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.917132.9171
Low32.452731.6696
Average32.674632.2932
Change1.43%3.94%
1 ISK to MGA stats

The performance of ISK to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.9171 and a 30 day low of 32.4527. This means the 30 day average was 32.6746. The change for ISK to MGA was 1.43.

The performance of ISK to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.9171 and a 90 day low of 31.6696. This means the 90 day average was 32.2932. The change for ISK to MGA was 3.94.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malagasy Ariary
1 ISK32.91710 MGA
5 ISK164.58550 MGA
10 ISK329.17100 MGA
20 ISK658.34200 MGA
50 ISK1,645.85500 MGA
100 ISK3,291.71000 MGA
250 ISK8,229.27500 MGA
500 ISK16,458.55000 MGA
1000 ISK32,917.10000 MGA
2000 ISK65,834.20000 MGA
5000 ISK164,585.50000 MGA
10000 ISK329,171.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Icelandic Króna
1 MGA0.03038 ISK
5 MGA0.15190 ISK
10 MGA0.30379 ISK
20 MGA0.60759 ISK
50 MGA1.51897 ISK
100 MGA3.03794 ISK
250 MGA7.59485 ISK
500 MGA15.18970 ISK
1000 MGA30.37940 ISK
2000 MGA60.75880 ISK
5000 MGA151.89700 ISK
10000 MGA303.79400 ISK