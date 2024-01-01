100 Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas

Convert MGA to ISK at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.02973 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
MGA to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 MGA to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03020.0305
Low0.02930.0293
Average0.02990.0300
Change-1.47%-0.65%
1 MGA to ISK stats

The performance of MGA to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0302 and a 30 day low of 0.0293. This means the 30 day average was 0.0299. The change for MGA to ISK was -1.47.

The performance of MGA to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0305 and a 90 day low of 0.0293. This means the 90 day average was 0.0300. The change for MGA to ISK was -0.65.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Icelandic Króna
1 MGA0.02973 ISK
5 MGA0.14866 ISK
10 MGA0.29733 ISK
20 MGA0.59466 ISK
50 MGA1.48664 ISK
100 MGA2.97328 ISK
250 MGA7.43320 ISK
500 MGA14.86640 ISK
1000 MGA29.73280 ISK
2000 MGA59.46560 ISK
5000 MGA148.66400 ISK
10000 MGA297.32800 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malagasy Ariary
1 ISK33.63290 MGA
5 ISK168.16450 MGA
10 ISK336.32900 MGA
20 ISK672.65800 MGA
50 ISK1,681.64500 MGA
100 ISK3,363.29000 MGA
250 ISK8,408.22500 MGA
500 ISK16,816.45000 MGA
1000 ISK33,632.90000 MGA
2000 ISK67,265.80000 MGA
5000 ISK168,164.50000 MGA
10000 ISK336,329.00000 MGA