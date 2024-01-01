1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Ethiopian birrs

Convert ISK to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
574.30 etb

kr1.000 ISK = Br0.5743 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57430.5743
Low0.41700.4090
Average0.44250.4233
Change37.25%40.41%
1 ISK to ETB stats

The performance of ISK to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5743 and a 30 day low of 0.4170. This means the 30 day average was 0.4425. The change for ISK to ETB was 37.25.

The performance of ISK to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5743 and a 90 day low of 0.4090. This means the 90 day average was 0.4233. The change for ISK to ETB was 40.41.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ethiopian Birr
1 ISK0.57430 ETB
5 ISK2.87148 ETB
10 ISK5.74295 ETB
20 ISK11.48590 ETB
50 ISK28.71475 ETB
100 ISK57.42950 ETB
250 ISK143.57375 ETB
500 ISK287.14750 ETB
1000 ISK574.29500 ETB
2000 ISK1,148.59000 ETB
5000 ISK2,871.47500 ETB
10000 ISK5,742.95000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Icelandic Króna
1 ETB1.74127 ISK
5 ETB8.70635 ISK
10 ETB17.41270 ISK
20 ETB34.82540 ISK
50 ETB87.06350 ISK
100 ETB174.12700 ISK
250 ETB435.31750 ISK
500 ETB870.63500 ISK
1000 ETB1,741.27000 ISK
2000 ETB3,482.54000 ISK
5000 ETB8,706.35000 ISK
10000 ETB17,412.70000 ISK