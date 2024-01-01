2,000 Icelandic krónas to Brunei dollars

Convert ISK to BND at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
19.24 bnd

kr1.000 ISK = B$0.009619 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00980.0098
Low0.00960.0096
Average0.00980.0098
Change-1.71%-0.67%
1 ISK to BND stats

The performance of ISK to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0098 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for ISK to BND was -1.71.

The performance of ISK to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0098 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0098. The change for ISK to BND was -0.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00962 BND
5 ISK0.04809 BND
10 ISK0.09619 BND
20 ISK0.19237 BND
50 ISK0.48093 BND
100 ISK0.96186 BND
250 ISK2.40466 BND
500 ISK4.80932 BND
1000 ISK9.61863 BND
2000 ISK19.23726 BND
5000 ISK48.09315 BND
10000 ISK96.18630 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND103.96500 ISK
5 BND519.82500 ISK
10 BND1,039.65000 ISK
20 BND2,079.30000 ISK
50 BND5,198.25000 ISK
100 BND10,396.50000 ISK
250 BND25,991.25000 ISK
500 BND51,982.50000 ISK
1000 BND103,965.00000 ISK
2000 BND207,930.00000 ISK
5000 BND519,825.00000 ISK
10000 BND1,039,650.00000 ISK