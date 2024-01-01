5 Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert BND to ISK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = kr102.6 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
BND to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 BND to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.0250106.3160
Low101.9200101.9200
Average103.7842104.7248
Change-1.97%-1.90%
1 BND to ISK stats

The performance of BND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.0250 and a 30 day low of 101.9200. This means the 30 day average was 103.7842. The change for BND to ISK was -1.97.

The performance of BND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.3160 and a 90 day low of 101.9200. This means the 90 day average was 104.7248. The change for BND to ISK was -1.90.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND102.62300 ISK
5 BND513.11500 ISK
10 BND1,026.23000 ISK
20 BND2,052.46000 ISK
50 BND5,131.15000 ISK
100 BND10,262.30000 ISK
250 BND25,655.75000 ISK
500 BND51,311.50000 ISK
1000 BND102,623.00000 ISK
2000 BND205,246.00000 ISK
5000 BND513,115.00000 ISK
10000 BND1,026,230.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00974 BND
5 ISK0.04872 BND
10 ISK0.09744 BND
20 ISK0.19489 BND
50 ISK0.48722 BND
100 ISK0.97444 BND
250 ISK2.43609 BND
500 ISK4.87219 BND
1000 ISK9.74437 BND
2000 ISK19.48874 BND
5000 ISK48.72185 BND
10000 ISK97.44370 BND