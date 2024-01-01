100 Icelandic krónas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert ISK to AED at the real exchange rate

100 isk
2.66 aed

kr1.000 ISK = د.إ0.02663 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02690.0269
Low0.02640.0263
Average0.02670.0266
Change-0.10%1.21%
View full history

1 ISK to AED stats

The performance of ISK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0269 and a 30 day low of 0.0264. This means the 30 day average was 0.0267. The change for ISK to AED was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0269 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0266. The change for ISK to AED was 1.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ISK0.02663 AED
5 ISK0.13315 AED
10 ISK0.26630 AED
20 ISK0.53261 AED
50 ISK1.33152 AED
100 ISK2.66304 AED
250 ISK6.65760 AED
500 ISK13.31520 AED
1000 ISK26.63040 AED
2000 ISK53.26080 AED
5000 ISK133.15200 AED
10000 ISK266.30400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 AED37.55100 ISK
5 AED187.75500 ISK
10 AED375.51000 ISK
20 AED751.02000 ISK
50 AED1,877.55000 ISK
100 AED3,755.10000 ISK
250 AED9,387.75000 ISK
500 AED18,775.50000 ISK
1000 AED37,551.00000 ISK
2000 AED75,102.00000 ISK
5000 AED187,755.00000 ISK
10000 AED375,510.00000 ISK