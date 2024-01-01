1 hundred thousand Indian rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert INR to ETB at the real exchange rate

100,000 inr
94,521.30 etb

₹1.000 INR = Br0.9452 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94520.9452
Low0.68810.6834
Average0.72000.6984
Change37.17%38.31%
View full history

1 INR to ETB stats

The performance of INR to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9452 and a 30 day low of 0.6881. This means the 30 day average was 0.7200. The change for INR to ETB was 37.17.

The performance of INR to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9452 and a 90 day low of 0.6834. This means the 90 day average was 0.6984. The change for INR to ETB was 38.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 INR0.94521 ETB
5 INR4.72607 ETB
10 INR9.45213 ETB
20 INR18.90426 ETB
50 INR47.26065 ETB
100 INR94.52130 ETB
250 INR236.30325 ETB
300 INR283.56390 ETB
500 INR472.60650 ETB
600 INR567.12780 ETB
1000 INR945.21300 ETB
2000 INR1,890.42600 ETB
5000 INR4,726.06500 ETB
10000 INR9,452.13000 ETB
25000 INR23,630.32500 ETB
50000 INR47,260.65000 ETB
100000 INR94,521.30000 ETB
1000000 INR945,213.00000 ETB
1000000000 INR945,213,000.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Indian Rupee
1 ETB1.05796 INR
5 ETB5.28980 INR
10 ETB10.57960 INR
20 ETB21.15920 INR
50 ETB52.89800 INR
100 ETB105.79600 INR
250 ETB264.49000 INR
500 ETB528.98000 INR
1000 ETB1,057.96000 INR
2000 ETB2,115.92000 INR
5000 ETB5,289.80000 INR
10000 ETB10,579.60000 INR