50 Indian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert INR to BAM at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0217
|0.0219
|Low
|0.0214
|0.0214
|Average
|0.0215
|0.0217
|Change
|-1.28%
|-1.95%
|View full history
1 INR to BAM stats
The performance of INR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for INR to BAM was -1.28.
The performance of INR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for INR to BAM was -1.95.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 INR
|0.02139 BAM
|5 INR
|0.10695 BAM
|10 INR
|0.21391 BAM
|20 INR
|0.42781 BAM
|50 INR
|1.06953 BAM
|100 INR
|2.13906 BAM
|250 INR
|5.34765 BAM
|300 INR
|6.41718 BAM
|500 INR
|10.69530 BAM
|600 INR
|12.83436 BAM
|1000 INR
|21.39060 BAM
|2000 INR
|42.78120 BAM
|5000 INR
|106.95300 BAM
|10000 INR
|213.90600 BAM
|25000 INR
|534.76500 BAM
|50000 INR
|1,069.53000 BAM
|100000 INR
|2,139.06000 BAM
|1000000 INR
|21,390.60000 BAM
|1000000000 INR
|21,390,600.00000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indian Rupee
|1 BAM
|46.74950 INR
|5 BAM
|233.74750 INR
|10 BAM
|467.49500 INR
|20 BAM
|934.99000 INR
|50 BAM
|2,337.47500 INR
|100 BAM
|4,674.95000 INR
|250 BAM
|11,687.37500 INR
|500 BAM
|23,374.75000 INR
|1000 BAM
|46,749.50000 INR
|2000 BAM
|93,499.00000 INR
|5000 BAM
|233,747.50000 INR
|10000 BAM
|467,495.00000 INR